Senate Approves Expenses' Bills Averting Gov't Shutdown

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 9 (KUNA) -- The 100-seat US Senate has voted 75 to 22 to approve a package of six spending bills that will fund a portion of the federal government through the end of the fiscal year on September 30.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, hailed the step as progress in a statement shortly before the Democrats' dominated Senate casted the ballots in favor of the allotted expenditures.

"To folks who worry that divided government means nothing ever gets done, this bipartisan package says otherwise," Schumer said on the Senate floor ahead of the vote. "It helps parents and veterans and firefighters and farmers and school cafeterias and more."

US President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bills, marking the first step in achieving a major goal for this Congress-overcoming entrenched dysfunction to complete the fundamental of funding the government. His approval will avert the nation a government shutdown.

The blessed expenditures will cover expenses in several departments including the departments of commerce, interior affairs, commerce, justice and agriculture.

Lawmakers are currently working on the details of the final six regular spending bills, which must be approved by March 22.

The voting put an end to months of political bickering, however the remaining bills are the most controversial and sensitive for they cover the expenses of the departments of defense, financial services, internal security, labor, health, humanitarian aid, education, the legislative authority and government operations. (end)

