Mayawati Refutes Rumours Of Electoral Alliance, Says BSP Will Go Solo In LS Polls

Lucknow, March 9 (IANS) BSP supremo Mayawati on Saturday said the party will contest the Lok Sabha elections on its own strength and dismissed rumours of the party forming electoral alliance.

Taking to X, Mayawati said, "BSP is fighting the Lok Sabha general elections in the country on its strength with complete preparation. Spreading rumours about electoral alliance or Third Front is fake and wrong news."

"Media should not lose its credibility by reporting such fake news. People should also be careful," she said in a post in Hindi.

"In UP, political rivals are restless because the BSP is contesting elections alone with great srength. That is why they keep trying to mislead people by spreading rumours," Mayawati claimed.

"But, in the interest of Bahujan Samaj, BSP's decision to contest the elections alone is firm," she said.

Earlier, Mayawati had announced that her party would contest the LS polls independently, asserting that past experiences with alliances did not go well.

Recently, the political circles were abuzz that BSP is set to ally with NDA in the Lok Sabha polls after its lone MLA Uma Shankar Singh, had voted for the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls.

In 2022 Assembly polls, the BSP had bagged only one seat.