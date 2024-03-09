Russians Subject Zaporizhzhia Region To 323 Strikes In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the past 24 hours, the Russian invasion forces launched 323 strikes targeting 12 settlements across Zaporizhzhia region.
That's according to Ivan Fedorov , chief of the local military administration, who reported the news via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.
"The invaders shelled Robotyne and Huliaipole using anti-aircraft missiles, five airstrikes targeted Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne, and 67 drones attacked Zaporizhzhia, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, and Malynivka," he wrote. Read also:
Journalists identify over 46 Russian soldiers killed since invasion
Also, 249 artillery strikes hit Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Novopavlivka, Preobrazhenka, Levadne, Prymorske, and a number of other front-line towns and villages.
Local authorities received 15 reports on the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities. No civilian casualties were reported.
Earlier, Ukraine reported over 250 Russian strikes targeting Zaporizhzhia region. A civilian was wounded in one of the attacks.
