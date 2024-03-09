War Update: 63 Combat Clashes Along Frontlines On Friday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the past 24 hours, according to updates, 63 combat engagements were recorded on Ukrainian battlefields.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, the enemy launched eight missile strikes and 107 airstrikes, as well as 113 rocket salvos, on the positions of Ukrainian troops and at populated areas.

Russian airstrikes targeted the settlements of Sopych, Sydorivka, and Volfyne of Sumy region; Vovchansk, Synkivka, Tabaivka, and Berestove of Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka and Makiivka of Luhansk region; Druzhba, Novo-oleksandrivka, Prohres, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Novoselivka, Novopokrovske, Ocheretyne, Zhelanne, and Volodymyrivka of Donetsk region; Verkhnia Tersa in Zaporizhzhia region, and the city of Kherson.

More than 140 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under Russian artillery fire.

Volyn and Polissia directions: the operational situation saw no ignificant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions: the enemy maintains its military presence near the border, running subversive missions.

Kupiansk direction: the enemy attacked the positions of Ukraine's defenders three times in the areas of Synkivka and Kyslivka, Kharkiv region, trying to improve their tactical position.

Lyman direction: Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks near Terny and Spirne of Donetsk region.

Bakhmut direction: the Defense Forces repelled nine assaults in the areas of Andriivka and Klishchiivka.

Avdiivka direction: Ukraine repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske.

Novopavlivka direction: the Ukrainians are holding back the enemy in the areas of Pobieda, Krasnohorivka, and Novomykhailivka of Donetsk region, where the Russians undertook 22 attempts to penetrate Ukraine's defenses.

Orikhiv direction: eight enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of Robotyne and west of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region.

Kherson direction: Ukraine's Defense Forces focus on holding their ground in the area.

During the past day, Ukraine's Air Force hit 10 Russian manpower and weapons clusters. Twelve of the 15 Shahed kamikaze drones Russia launched at Ukraine were intercepted.

Ukraine's missile units hit a Russian weapons cluster, a control point, three e-warfare systems, including two R-330Zh Zhitel, a TOS-1A Solntsepek heavy flamethrower system, and an ammunition depot.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia launched over 300 strikes at Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours.