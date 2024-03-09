               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Qarabag FC Player Enters Symbolic Team Of Week


3/9/2024 2:09:40 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The symbolic composition of the first games of the 1/8 finals of the Europa League has been announced, Azernews reports.

Sofascore has chosen the 11 best ones.

The representative of Qarabag, who met with German Bayer, was included in this list. Yassin Benzia was included in the symbolic team. He is the author of the first goal in the match, which ended with the score of 2:2.

Goalkeeper: Noah Atubolu (Freiburg);

Defenders: Ndichka, Chancel Mbemba (Olympique), Gianluca Mancini (Roma);

Midfielders: Yassin Benzia (Karabakh), Stephan El Sharawy (Roma), Alexis McAllister (Liverpool), Angel Di Maria (Benfica);

Forwards: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille), Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta), Darwin Nunez ("Liverpool").

