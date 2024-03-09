Kuwait Oil Price Up 97 Cents To USD 83.60 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 9 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 97 cents to USD 83.60 per barrel Friday as opposed to USD 82.63 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.
The price at the global level for the Brent crude went down 88 cents to USD 82.08 pb, the same occurred to the West Texas Intermediate, which went down by 92 cents to USD 78.01 pb. (end)
km
MENAFN09032024000071011013ID1107955054
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.