United Airlines Flight Loses Tire After Takeoff

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)
San Francisco
:
A United Airlines jet heading to Japan from San Francisco was forced to divert when a tire fell from the plane shortly after takeoff, crushing cars in a parking lot below.
The Osaka-bound Boeing 777-200, with 249 people on board, diverted to Los Angeles International Airport after the incident. It landed with no injuries reported.
Videos posted on X by RadarBox captured the moment the tire fell and footage of vehicles that appeared to have been damaged by the wheel.
"The 777-200 has six tires on each of its two main landing gear struts. The aircraft is designed to land safely with missing or damaged tires," United Airlines said in a statement.
The carrier said a replacement aircraft would transport passengers to Osaka and that the airline would work with the owners of the damaged vehicles to "ensure their needs are addressed."
-B
MENAFN09032024000163011034ID1107955048
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.