Afghan Ministry Of Higher Education Conducts Master's Exam For 51,000 Religious Scholars

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Ministry of Higher Education under the caretaker government has announced that 51,000 religious scholars across seven zones in Afghanistan have taken the master's examination.

This move is part of a broader initiative to standardize and recognize the qualifications of religious scholars throughout the country. The national television, operated under the control of the Taliban, reported that Neda Mohammad Nadim, the acting minister of this department, traveled to Kandahar on Friday to oversee the examination process, marking the commencement of exams across all zones in the province.

Nadim assured participants of the examination's full transparency, emphasizing that this process would officially document the credentials of the scholars. This step is seen as a crucial measure in ensuring the integrity and recognition of religious scholarship within Afghanistan's educational framework. The Media Center of the Taliban in Kandahar also released a statement, noting that 7,396 religious scholars in the province had participated in the evaluation for their master's credentials.

The examination, held on Friday, at Kandahar University and the provincial military command, was organized by the Ministry of Higher Education.

However, amidst these developments, the Taliban's restrictive policies have led to significant setbacks in the realm of education, particularly affecting women and girls. A stark manifestation of these policies is the banning of girls' education beyond the sixth grade. This ban has been a point of international criticism, highlighting a significant regression in women's rights and access to education in Afghanistan.

Furthermore, the restrictive approach extends to higher education, with universities being closed to women. This move not only limits the professional and personal development of women but also significantly hampers the country's progress by excluding half of the population from contributing to its socio-economic development. These policies have drawn widespread condemnation from the international community, calling for immediate actions to restore educational access and rights for all, especially women and girls, in Afghanistan.

