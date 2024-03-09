               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan, China Discuss COP29 Preparations


3/9/2024 1:09:16 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev has met with Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the country Guo Min, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is set to be hosted by Azerbaijan this year, as well as discussed opportunities for cooperation.

Note that COP29 will be held in Azerbaijan in 2024. The decision was made at the plenary session of COP28 on December 11. Azerbaijan successfully participated in the COP28 held in Abu Dhabi last year.

