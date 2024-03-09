Journalists Identify Over 46.5K Russian Soldiers Killed Since Invasion

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A group of journalists from the BBC's Russian service and Mediazona, together with volunuteers, has found out the names of 45,678 Russian invaders who have been killed in action in Ukraine since February 2022.

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to the BBC and Mediazona .

It is noted that this number includes only those losses that were confirmed in open sources. The actual scale of Russian losses may be significantly higher.

In the two weeks that have passed since the publication of the latest summary, another 1,555 persons have been confirmed dead, which is one of the highest figures within such a short period since war-start.

Journalists emphasize that the reports of Russian soldiers dying in Ukraine often reach their families with a delay. Therefore, the surge in combat losses may be a consequence of the Russian assault on Avdiivka. However, there are also confirmations of subsequent losses linked with attempts to pursue the offensive in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The largest death toll currently applies to volunteers (382 confirmed KIAs in two weeks), mobilized (219), and convicts recruited in penal colonies (191). The ultimate death toll on the Russian side increases significantly if those who fought against Ukraine as part of "people's militias" in the self-proclaimed "DPR" and "LPR" are included in the reports. (British and opposition-driven Russian publications include Crimea and Sevastopol in general Russian statistics and accordingly depict these Ukrainian regions on Russian maps, noting that they were“annexed” in 2014).

Researchers do their count using open sources – reports from local administrations, mass media, and families, as well as data from cemeteries.

As reported, with reference to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, as of the morning of March 8, Russia's combat losses amounted to 422,310.

Illustrative photo