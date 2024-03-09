               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Euro Weekly Forecast: Gains Look Vulnerable In Week Of Modest Data


3/9/2024 1:05:56 AM

Euro Weekly Forecast: Gains Look Vulnerable in Week of Modest Data

Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% -7% -5%
Weekly -23% 17% -3%
What does it mean for price action? Get My Guide EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Chart Compiled Using TradingView

EUR/USD bounced at trendline support of 1.06917 back in mid-February and has risen strongly since with plenty of green candles on the chart. It has now edged back up into a trading band it crashed out of in early February, on the way down to that support.

That band now offers its own support at 1.08524, the intraday low of January 17 and 18. The range top comes in at 1.09981, the intraday peak of January 5 and 11. Any near-term push up to that level would probably leave the Euro looking quite seriously overbought, however, as EUR/USD's Relative Strength Index has already edged up towards the 70.0 regions which suggests overbuying.

Psychological resistance at 1.10 looks like a tough nut for Euro bulls right now, with sellers emerging on approaches to that level.

The current broad uptrend channel offers near-term resistance at 1.09788, with reversals likely to consolidate ahead of the channel base, now at 1.08282.

--By David Cottle for DailyFX

