Exhibition Of Innovative Furniture Showcased At The 12Th Global Festival Of Journalism By AAFT School Of Interior Designing

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India, February 25, 2024: The 12th Global Festival of Journalism in Noida witnessed a remarkable display of creative furniture pieces by the talented students of AAFT School of Interior Designing. The inauguration of this captivating exhibition was graced by the esteemed presence of His Excellency Sardor Mirzayusupovich Rustambaev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the Republic of India.



The showcased furniture pieces exhibited exceptional craftsmanship and ingenuity, capturing the essence of the theme ï¿1⁄2 saving space. From innovative storage solutions to multifunctional designs, the exhibition underscored the studentsï¿1⁄2 extraordinary skills in interior design.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and ICMEI, emphasized the significance of such exhibitions within the realm of journalism, highlighting their role in providing aspiring journalists with diverse opportunities to cover a wide array of events across various industries.



Expressing his gratitude, H.E. Sardor Mirzayusupovich Rustambaev extended his appreciation to Dr. Marwah and congratulated the young designers for their outstanding contributions. He commended their talent and dedication in promoting innovative design concepts aimed at optimizing space utilization.



The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of distinguished guests including Ikboljon Soliev, Counselor at the Embassy of Uzbekistan, and Sariddin Suyarov, First Secretary at the Embassy of Uzbekistan. Additionally, individuals from diverse backgrounds and sectors of society joined in to support and celebrate the event.



The exhibition was made possible through the collaborative efforts of various organizations including the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry, Asian Unity Alliance, AAFT University, and the World Peace Development and Research Foundation.



The showcased furniture pieces not only served as a testament to the creative prowess of the students but also highlighted the symbiotic relationship between journalism and diverse forms of artistic expression.



