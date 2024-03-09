Sales Rain Expands Operations To Medellin, Colombia, Strengthening Global Presence

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 28th February 2024: Sales Rain Inc., a leading provider of flexible office space solutions, is excited to announce the opening of its new office in Medellin, Colombia. This strategic move marks the company's commitment to extending its global footprint and bringing innovative solutions to new markets.



Unlock your business potential: where success takes flight in Medellin, Colombia

Sales Rain's expansion into Medellï¿1⁄2n is part of its broader strategy to increase its presence in Latin America, following successful launches in other regions. The company is dedicated to fostering a global community of professionals and entrepreneurs by providing them with the tools and environments they need to succeed.



Why Medellin?

Letï¿1⁄2s dive in!

Medellï¿1⁄2n, known for its vibrant culture and booming business environment, presents a dynamic opportunity for Sales Rain to introduce its unique blend of flexible workspace solutions and cutting-edge technology services. The new location in Medellï¿1⁄2n will offer a range of services, including Private offices, virtual offices, and work-from-home solutions to support local and international businesses.

The new office in Medellï¿1⁄2n will also create job opportunities in various fields, including IT, customer service, and administrative roles, further contributing to the local economy. Sales Rain's presence in Colombia is expected to enhance the business landscape by providing a platform for companies of all sizes to thrive in a global market.

CEO Speaks - Meeting High Demand for Bilingual Talent

"Throughout our journey, we have consistently encountered a strong demand for Spanish-speaking and bilingual professionals at competitive rates. Our venture into Medellï¿1⁄2n marks a pivotal moment in meeting this need. We're thrilled to step into the Colombian market and play a role in its economic development," expressed Rajeev Agarwal, CEO of Sales Rain. "The city of Medellï¿1⁄2n, renowned for its innovative spirit, harmonizes seamlessly with our objective to offer adaptable and cost-effective working spaces. These environments are designed to cultivate strategic and sustainable growth for our clients."

About Sales Rain: Sales Rain is a premier office space provider with multiple sites within Metro Manilaï¿1⁄2s leading business centers and IT parks. Our sites carry premium addresses in Makati, BGC, Ortigas, Mandaluyong, Eastwood, and Bridgetowne. Our call center and BPO services are designed for efficiency and practicality with flexible lease terms. Choose our services and get the advantage of expanding your business to reach a new potential.

