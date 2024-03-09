Scattered Showers Forecast Saturday-JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 9 (Petra) - The weather on Saturday will be partly cloudy and relatively cold almost countrywide, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will be somehow warm, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Scattered showers of rain are forecast in the Kingdom's northern regions and limited parts of the central-western regions, the JMD said.In its report, the JMD warns of the risk of low horizontal visibility in the early morning hours due to fog, especially over mountainous areas and slippery roads in areas that witness rainfall.The weather on Sunday will be relatively cold almost nationwide and relatively warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.On Monday, a slight rise in temperatures is forecast and the weather will be pleasant almost countrywide, while it will be warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Also today, temperatures in the capital Amman will hit a high of 15 degrees Celsius and a low of 4C at night, while the port city of Aqaba will reach a fair 26C, sliding to 13C during night hours.