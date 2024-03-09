Ukrainians Can't Be Intimidated By Russian Missile Strikes - Britain At UN

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia will not be able to intimidate Ukrainians and force them to surrender by launching missile strikes on Ukraine.

This was stated by the UK Permanent Representative to the United Nations, James Kariuki, who spoke at the UN Security Council commenting on the shelling of Odesa, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Russia's actions show an utter disregard for international law and the UN Charter. It is attempting to intimidate Ukraine, its people, and those who support Ukraine. It will not succeed," said Kariuki.

In his opinion, "Ukrainians have shown that they will not be bullied into submission. And Russia should know that the UK stands proudly by their side," the diplomat noted.

He called on Russia to "withdraw your troops, cease the bloodshed and end this senseless war."

Italian Prime Minister on Russia's strike on: Intimidation has no effect

"Ukraine deserves a just and lasting peace that respects its territorial integrity. And with our support, that is what Ukraine will achieve," Kariuki concluded.

As Ukrinform reported, on March 6, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece visited the Odesa Sea Trade Port where they were briefed on the operation of the maritime "grain corridor" launched in the Black Sea in August 2023. During the meeting, an explosion rang out in the port of Odesa. As a result of the Russian strike, dead and wounded were reported.