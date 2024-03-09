PM Kombos Feeds Armenia With Empty Promises Like French And Indian Leaders

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
The price of Armenian issues in the world political markets is
getting more expensive day by day. Some diplomats and leaders who
cannot manage the internal politics of their countries take turns
to irrelevantly intervene in the Armenian issue. They express their
support and their readiness to come to fight for Hayk and even give
them courage and empty promises, calling them to resist till end.
The first of such countries was Iran.
Right after the Second Garabagh War, Iran started to exert its
full pressure against Azerbaijan which suddenly resulted in
increase of tensions between the two countries. However, Iran ruled
out the main issue that it had to first pay attention; in addition
to the international embargoes, sanctions and a lot more
restrictions Iranians have long been suffering from the harsh
Mullah regime. The unbearable situation caused unrest within the
country and people flooded the streets three years ago. To
circumvent all the criticism and distract the view of public from
domestic issues, the Tehran regime made a quick shift in a
different mode. It suddenly expressed its support for Armenia
supposedly for the sake of preventing a situation that could
destabilize the region. Even, the Mullahs went further to conduct a
military drill on its territories near the border with Azerbaijan.
Iranian generals and officials covertly and overtly threatened
Azerbaijan and "called Baku not to try to invade Armenia". Going
even further, the mullah regime's leadership issued a warning
message that "Armenia's territorial integrity is their redline". As
expected, when the internal unrest subsided, Iranian officials
forgot the Armenian issue.
After Iran, India started to express their support to Armenia.
Indian officials criticized Azerbaijan. Later they sold weapons to
Armenia as well in a way to show a muscle to its long-time rival
Pakistan. However, like Iranian support, the lifespan of Indian
support was short as well. After tackling interior problems and
making a bunch of money from sold weapons, Delhi was silenced.
Encountering failure in Africa, France took over the Armenian
issue from India whose main strategic plan includes grasping a
space in the South Caucasus. French President Emmanuel Macron, who
had said that Garabagh is Azerbaijani land during the Second
Garabagh War, suddenly and unexpectedly started to speak about the
support to Armenia and send old and some rudimental military
equipment to Armenia. Macron, who had not recognized the so-called
"artsakh republic", boasted on TV that he did more than Pashinyan
in favor of separatists in Garabagh. Like previous ones, France
forgot Armenia as well.
Whenever the said countries spoke for Armenia and expressed
their support, Armenian media outlets praised these countries very
much and made heroes out of these failed leaders. However, at the
end of the day, Armenians found themselves quite in destitute. No
one came to help Yerevan, and nothing changed - like much ado about
nothing.
It is worth noting that the last hero of the Armenian issue is
Cyprus. The PM of Cyprus Constantinos Kombos told the mass media in
Yerevan that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of [Armenia]
must be respected and Cyprus is ready to support Armenia both
politically and financially. The minister said that from the very
first minute, Cyprus expressed unequivocal support for the people
of Armenia and sent humanitarian aid.
Like before, Armenian media commenced to create a hero once
again. On commenting on all that has happened, we should say that
first of all, Azerbaijan has never had an expansionist policy.
First of all, said leaders reveal their hypocrisies with their
statements. For example, Constantinos Kombos said that aggression,
revisionism, and population transfers are all unacceptable tools
from the point of view of the international community. He added
that it is necessary to respect sovereignty and territorial
integrity; adherence to the UN Charter is an important principle
for us. Besides, he said that everyone must respect sovereignty and
territorial integrity. However, they have never voiced such
statements when Armenia invaded Azerbaijani territories. They have
denounced and demanded Armenia to return to occupied
territories.
Besides, It was Armenia which invaded 20 percent of Azerbaijani
territories and held it under the occupation for 30 years. As
President Ilham Aliyev said, Azerbaijan has had several chances to
enter Armenian territory and to take it but Azerbaijan has never
done it. Because we do not need to invade any territories.
Secondly, Azerbaijan has a strong army neither France nor India
nor Cyprus who have no military infrastructure in the Caucasus can
stop Azerbaijan. Even Iran, with half of its population being
Azerbaijanis, could not take a single step against Azerbaijan for
the sake of Armenia. So, expressing support by these countries is
ridiculous.
Besides, Armenia is a member of CSTO, and waging war against
Armenia means war against Russia which is much stronger than any
above said countries. It would be good if the poor people of
Armenia do not suffer another iron fist blow by following the empty
promises of the leaders. Let them rest assured that no one is
occupying them. Because the South Caucasus is not a battlefield
that everyone can enter.
MENAFN09032024000195011045ID1107954949
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.