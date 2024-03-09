PM Kombos Feeds Armenia With Empty Promises Like French And Indian Leaders

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov Read more

The price of Armenian issues in the world political markets is getting more expensive day by day. Some diplomats and leaders who cannot manage the internal politics of their countries take turns to irrelevantly intervene in the Armenian issue. They express their support and their readiness to come to fight for Hayk and even give them courage and empty promises, calling them to resist till end. The first of such countries was Iran.

Right after the Second Garabagh War, Iran started to exert its full pressure against Azerbaijan which suddenly resulted in increase of tensions between the two countries. However, Iran ruled out the main issue that it had to first pay attention; in addition to the international embargoes, sanctions and a lot more restrictions Iranians have long been suffering from the harsh Mullah regime. The unbearable situation caused unrest within the country and people flooded the streets three years ago. To circumvent all the criticism and distract the view of public from domestic issues, the Tehran regime made a quick shift in a different mode. It suddenly expressed its support for Armenia supposedly for the sake of preventing a situation that could destabilize the region. Even, the Mullahs went further to conduct a military drill on its territories near the border with Azerbaijan. Iranian generals and officials covertly and overtly threatened Azerbaijan and "called Baku not to try to invade Armenia". Going even further, the mullah regime's leadership issued a warning message that "Armenia's territorial integrity is their redline". As expected, when the internal unrest subsided, Iranian officials forgot the Armenian issue.

After Iran, India started to express their support to Armenia. Indian officials criticized Azerbaijan. Later they sold weapons to Armenia as well in a way to show a muscle to its long-time rival Pakistan. However, like Iranian support, the lifespan of Indian support was short as well. After tackling interior problems and making a bunch of money from sold weapons, Delhi was silenced.

Encountering failure in Africa, France took over the Armenian issue from India whose main strategic plan includes grasping a space in the South Caucasus. French President Emmanuel Macron, who had said that Garabagh is Azerbaijani land during the Second Garabagh War, suddenly and unexpectedly started to speak about the support to Armenia and send old and some rudimental military equipment to Armenia. Macron, who had not recognized the so-called "artsakh republic", boasted on TV that he did more than Pashinyan in favor of separatists in Garabagh. Like previous ones, France forgot Armenia as well.

Whenever the said countries spoke for Armenia and expressed their support, Armenian media outlets praised these countries very much and made heroes out of these failed leaders. However, at the end of the day, Armenians found themselves quite in destitute. No one came to help Yerevan, and nothing changed - like much ado about nothing.

It is worth noting that the last hero of the Armenian issue is Cyprus. The PM of Cyprus Constantinos Kombos told the mass media in Yerevan that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of [Armenia] must be respected and Cyprus is ready to support Armenia both politically and financially. The minister said that from the very first minute, Cyprus expressed unequivocal support for the people of Armenia and sent humanitarian aid.

Like before, Armenian media commenced to create a hero once again. On commenting on all that has happened, we should say that first of all, Azerbaijan has never had an expansionist policy.

First of all, said leaders reveal their hypocrisies with their statements. For example, Constantinos Kombos said that aggression, revisionism, and population transfers are all unacceptable tools from the point of view of the international community. He added that it is necessary to respect sovereignty and territorial integrity; adherence to the UN Charter is an important principle for us. Besides, he said that everyone must respect sovereignty and territorial integrity. However, they have never voiced such statements when Armenia invaded Azerbaijani territories. They have denounced and demanded Armenia to return to occupied territories.

Besides, It was Armenia which invaded 20 percent of Azerbaijani territories and held it under the occupation for 30 years. As President Ilham Aliyev said, Azerbaijan has had several chances to enter Armenian territory and to take it but Azerbaijan has never done it. Because we do not need to invade any territories.

Secondly, Azerbaijan has a strong army neither France nor India nor Cyprus who have no military infrastructure in the Caucasus can stop Azerbaijan. Even Iran, with half of its population being Azerbaijanis, could not take a single step against Azerbaijan for the sake of Armenia. So, expressing support by these countries is ridiculous.

Besides, Armenia is a member of CSTO, and waging war against Armenia means war against Russia which is much stronger than any above said countries. It would be good if the poor people of Armenia do not suffer another iron fist blow by following the empty promises of the leaders. Let them rest assured that no one is occupying them. Because the South Caucasus is not a battlefield that everyone can enter.