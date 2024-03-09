Chile’S Inflation Surges Unexpectedly In February 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile saw an unexpected inflation increase to 0.6% monthly in February 2024, surpassing the market forecast of 0.2%



This development disrupts the nation's deflationary path with significant hikes in transportation, housing, and utilities.



As a result, the Consumer Price Index (CPI ) climbed to a 4.5% annual rate, accumulating a 1.3% rise in 2024.



A Scotiabank report suggests February's inflation reflects a larger-than-expected currency exchange effect, surprising the market.



Key drivers included exchange-sensitive items like international airfare, fuel, and certain food products.







The CPI's composition showed eight out of thirteen divisions contributing positively to the monthly index change.



Notably, transportation, housing, and utilities led the increases, adding significant points to the index.



In contrast, recreation, sports, and culture recorded the most notable monthly decrease. Energy and food prices experienced rises of 1.1% and 0.2%, respectively.



Scotiabank forecasts suggest that higher summer inflation rates will prevent annual inflation from dropping below 3%.



The analysis indicates the economy 's post-peso depreciation won't fuel significant inflation.



The bank's 2024 inflation forecast remains at 3%, with expectations for March's CPI to also outpace projections.



Inflation figures from April could start showing lower than expected, mirroring the peso's appreciation and a recuperating economy without strong inflationary pressure.

