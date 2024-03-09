French And German Stocks Lead Europe To New Peaks Amid US Job Data Focus

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) European stock markets held steady this Friday yet recorded strong gains throughout the week, setting record highs for German and French stocks.



Investors turned their attention to a U.S . employment report for hints on global monetary policy trends.



The STOXX 600 Index, encompassing a broad spectrum of European stocks, maintained its level this week, continuing its seven-week streak of gains.



The CAC 40 Index in France soared to an all-time high this Friday, closely followed by Germany's DAX, which reached its peak the day before.



The real estate sector led with a 2.1% increase, contrasting with a 1.6% decrease in technology stocks.







Tech downturn mainly from BE Semiconductor's 16.1% drop post-JEDEC's chip standard reduction announcement, potentially stalling investments.



February saw accelerated job growth in the U.S., but previous months' downward adjustments and rising unemployment suggest labor market slowdown.



Market specifics saw London's Financial Times Index drop by 0.43% to 7,659.74 points.



Frankfurt's DAX dipped by 0.16% to 17,814.51 points, while Paris' CAC-40 increased by 0.15% to 8,028.01 points.



Milan's Ftse/Mib slightly fell by 0.04% to 33,403.80 points, and Madrid's Ibex-35 decreased by 0.13% to 10,305.70 points.



Lastly, Lisbon's PSI20 went down by 0.60% to 6,155.48 points.

