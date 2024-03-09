Global Soy And Corn Supply Tweaked In Latest USDA Insights

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The USDA recently updated its figures, slightly reducing Brazil's soybean output to 155 million tons, down from an earlier estimate of 156 million tons.



This change is minimal, with market forecasts previously ranging between 148 and 156 million tons. The adjustment underscores the slight fluctuation in Brazil's soybean yield.



Argentina's soybean production remains predicted at 50 million tons, matching market expectations that varied from 50 to 52 million tons.



This stability indicates a consistent outlook for Argentina's soybean market.



In the US, soybean stock levels and export figures stand firm at 8.57 million and 46.81 million tons, respectively.







This steadiness contrasts with anticipated adjustments, highlighting the market's resilience.



Worldwide, soybean production dipped slightly from 398.21 million to 396.85 million tons.



Consequently, global ending stocks also saw a reduction, moving from 116.03 million to 114.27 million tons. This global shift points to a slight tightening in the soybean supply.



Notably, the USDA raised its projection for China 's soybean imports from 102 to 105 million tons. This significant increase reflects China's growing demand for soybeans.



In the corn sector, minor adjustments were noted for South America. Brazil's corn production estimate remains at 124 million tons, within the expected range.



Meanwhile, Argentina's forecast increased slightly from 55 to 56 million tons, indicating a positive adjustment in its corn production.







Global Corn Production and Supply Dynamics







Global corn production saw a minor revision downward, from 1,232.57 billion to 1,230.24 billion tons, with ending stocks also decreasing. This global perspective suggests a slight shift in corn availability.



Ukraine's corn production forecast dropped to 29.5 million tons, but the export outlook increased, highlighting resilience in international supply.



China's corn import forecast remains unchanged at 23 million tons, indicating steady demand within the country.



For the US, corn stock estimates are consistent at 55.17 million tons, aligning with expectations and showcasing stability in the US corn market.









The USDA report links agricultural forecast changes to global supply and demand dynamics, which is crucial for market participants worldwide.









