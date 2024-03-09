Pedra Bela: Speed Thrills And Serene Scenes Close To São Paulo

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Pedra Bela, a picturesque town near São Paulo, Brazil, is home to one of the country's fastest ziplines, reaching speeds of 120 km/h.



This town, nestled between Bragança Paulista and Socorro, offers not just adrenaline-pumping activities but also stunning natural beauty.



Just a two-hour drive from São Paulo, Pedra Bela sits at an elevation of 1,470 meters in the Serra da Mantiqueira mountains.



The area is lush with vegetation and wildlife. The Pedra do Santuário, visible even from afar, is a must-visit, accessible by 314 steps.



It's worth the climb for both the views and the historical significance.















Local lore claims Our Lady of Aparecida appeared to a child here in 1930, leading to a chapel's construction. Monthly masses are still held.









The Mega Zipline in Pedra Bela offers a thrilling two-minute ride nearly 2 km long from a height of 127 meters.



Open to adventurers as young as three, it has been attracting thrill-seekers for 14 years, thanks to a church's initiative to promote tourism.



The ride costs R$80 ($16), with an optional R$30 ($6) for a video keepsake.



For those into climbing and rappelling, the town has about 70 routes ranging from 50 to 120 meters.



The adventure costs R$50 ($10) for rappelling, with a combined zipline and rappelling package available for R$120 ($24).



After the excitement, visitors can unwind at Muvuca Caipira restaurant, which offers local dishes like Virada de Banana at the rock's base.

Explore Camanducaia Waterfalls

Nature lovers can explore the Camanducaia waterfalls, such as Cachoeira do Tamanduá and Cachoeira Boca da Mata.



These waterfalls, set side by side, offer a peaceful retreat and are free to visit.









Cachoeira do Tamanduá is easily accessible, while reaching Cachoeira Boca da Mata requires navigating a moderate trail on weekends.

















Watching the sunset from Pedra do Santuário captures Pedra Bela's tranquility, providing a serene moment for reflection.









For more information on Pedra Bela's attractions, including quad bike tours, visitors are encouraged to consult local tourism resources.

