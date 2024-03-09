Petro’S Ecominerales: A New Direction For Colombian Mining?

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Colombian government's proposal to establish Ecominerales, a state-operated mining firm, encounters congressional hurdles.



Designed by the Petro administration and emphasized by Minister Andrés Camacho, the initiative seeks to thrust the state into the mining sector.



Its goals include formalizing mining practices, curbing illegal operations, and enabling sustainable development within the industry to enrich the nation.



Eco minerals are touted to mirror Ecopetrol's role in the mining domain, aiming to foster collaboration between the government and small to medium-sized miners.



Yet, this proposition stirs uncertainty within the mining community.







Juan Camilo Nariño , Colombian Mining Association leader, calls for policies to support private mining companies and ensure investment security.



However, this apprehension resonates with the Colombian Association for Exploration and the Association of Colombian Mining Sector Professionals.



They warn that Ecominerales might deter private initiatives by centralizing contract decisions, neglecting broader communal and national interests.



Critics also fear Ecominerales could monopolize the market , pushing towards a government-controlled mining industry.









This includes accelerating the closure of mining titles and redirecting projects to the state, raising financial questions about the company.

















Eco Minerals aims to manage state-reverted mining assets, formalize small and medium miners, and engage in the full mining process.

















Additionally, it plans to purchase, process, and transform minerals to boost state revenue, market gold, and support eco-friendly jewelry production.









MENAFN09032024007421016031ID1107954920