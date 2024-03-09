USDA Updates Wheat Forecast: Stable Production, Increased Stocks

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced its decision to maintain the 2023–24 U.S. wheat production estimate at 49.31 million tons.



Despite this stability in production forecasts, the USDA has raised its stock predictions from 17.90 million tons to 18.30 million tons.



This adjustment exceeds the market 's anticipated average of 17.91 million tons, indicating a potential surplus.



The report also estimates wheat exports at 19.32 million tons for the same period.



In the 2022–23 season, USDA estimated U.S . wheat production at 44.90 million tons, with stocks at 15.50 million tons.







In Brazil, the wheat production forecast for the 2023–24 season remains unchanged at 8.10 million tons.



Stock levels are also expected to stay steady at 1.12 million tons, with export projections set at 2.20 million tons.



Global wheat production forecast for the 2023–24 season increased slightly to 786.70 million tons from 785.74 million.









The forecast shows a slight decrease in global ending stocks to 258.83 million tons from last month's estimate of 259.44 million.









This update reflects USDA's assessment of global wheat supply, influencing market expectations, pricing, and food security worldwide..









Adjustments in US stock estimates and global outlook stress accurate forecasting for agricultural resource and market stability.









