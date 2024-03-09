Oil Prices Dip 1% Due To Uncertainty In Market Supply

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Friday, oil prices experienced a 1% decrease as investors pondered if existing supply limits would uphold prices.



This consideration came amid worries about American pipeline activities and reports from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).



Excitement from a recent U.S. job report soon dwindled, reducing demand expectations.



In the trading world of the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil set for April dropped by 1.16%, losing $0.92 to settle at $78.01 per barrel.



Similarly, Brent crude scheduled for May saw a 1.06% fall, decreasing by $0.88 to $82.08 per barrel.







This week, compared to the last, WTI and Brent experienced declines of 2.45% and 1.75%, respectively.



Initially, oil prices rose over 1% during the day due to a temporary stop in the Keystone pipeline's function.



Operated by TC Energy, this pipeline is vital for moving Canadian oil to the Midwest and Gulf Coast of the U.S. Yet, this halt was brief, and oil prices began to drop soon after.



The U.S. employment report offered temporary relief from losses, but as the day progressed, the initial support faded.







Markets Analyze Data Amid Interest Rate Speculation







Markets analyzed diverse data, eagerly looking for signs of when the Federal Reserve might reduce interest rates.



Bruno Cordeiro, an analyst from StoneX, mentioned, "This week saw the release of several negative economic indicators from the U.S., Germany, and China ."



He pointed out the impact of tightening monetary policies by the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB), predicting a slowdown in economic activities in these areas.



There are ongoing debates about OPEC's ability to sustain production cuts in the latter half of this year.



Broadcast reports that OPEC and its allies recorded a 212,000 barrels per day increase in February from January.









Jorge León of Rystad Energy notes Libya's production recovery (165,000 bpd) as a significant factor in the rise.









This scenario underscores the interconnectedness of geopolitical events, policy decisions, and market reactions.



Investors and analysts watch these developments closely, understand their potential impact on global energy prices and economic stability.

MENAFN09032024007421016031ID1107954917