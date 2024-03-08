I Am Convinced That Shubman Gill Has The DNA Of Greatness, Says Aakash Chopra

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra lavished praise on Shubman Gill by saying that he has a DNA of greatness because of the way he bat.

Shubman Gill on day 2 of the fifth and final Test against England scored a brilliant century (110). Despite grappling with a lack of form earlier in the series, he showcased his mettle, racing to his fourth Test hundred off just 137 balls.

With every impeccable drive and towering six, Gill's stature in the game seemed to grow exponentially.

Aakash Chopra couldn't contain his admiration for the young prodigy.

"I am convinced that Shubman Gill has the DNA of greatness because of the way he bats. A lot of things are important while batting. Scoring runs is one thing but the other thing is to get the understanding of how to score runs," Chopra said to JioCinema.

Indeed, Gill's journey to greatness was not without its trials. Until the Rajkot Test, he had battled with form, facing the uncertainties that often accompany a young cricketer's career. Yet, with determination and resolve, he turned the tide, emerging as the second-highest run-scorer in the series. His tally of 452 runs at an average of 56.50 speaks volumes about his prowess with the bat.

“Everyone has to score runs to reach here or else you wouldn't have reached here, it's very simple. However, at times it takes a lifetime to understand when, how, and against whom you have the most chances of scoring runs," Chopra added.

As the day unfolded, Gill found a formidable ally in skipper Rohit Sharma. Together, they orchestrated a masterclass in batting, stitching together a crucial partnership of 171 runs for the second wicket.

With each run they accumulated, India's dominance over the proceedings grew, their lead swelling to a commanding 255 runs by stumps on Day 2.