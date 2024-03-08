Elon Musk Confirms X Streaming Service For Long Videos On Smart Tvs

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) In new competition to Google-owned YouTube, Elon Musk on Saturday confirmed that X platform is launching a streaming service where people can watch long videos on their smart TV screens.

The company is apparently launching a TV app for Amazon and Samsung smart TVs, and Musk said it is“coming soon”.

“We just want people to be able to watch long videos in comfort on their big screen TV,” the billionaire posted on X.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO further said that people can“already use Apple AirPlay to play videos from your phone to your TV”.

One of his followers commented that this move by X is a“strategic step towards diversifying its platform and competing in the ever-evolving digital content landscape”.

“It will be intriguing to see how this foray into video streaming will impact the larger ecosystem of online media consumption. Exciting times ahead,” the user posted.

Musk wants the X platform to become an“everything app”.

Beyond smart TVs, the social media network is also exploring video games, podcasts and long-form writing.

Taking on legacy media, X on Friday introduced 'Articles' which is a new way to share long-form written content on the platform.

Those who are Premium users and pay for X services can now post articles on the platform with stylised text, embedded images and videos.

They can also format text with headings, sub-headings, bold, italics, strikethrough, indentation, numerical and bulleted lists.