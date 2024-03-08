Envoy Medical(R), Inc. (NASDAQ: COCH) Featured In Coverage Of The 36Th Annual Roth Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Envoy Medical(R) (NASDAQ: COCH) headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, is a hearing health company focused on providing innovative medical technologies. Envoy Medical is dedicated to pushing hearing technology beyond the status quo to provide patients with improved access, usability, independence and quality of life.

Envoy Medical believes the fully implanted Acclaim Cochlear Implant will be a first-of-its-kind fully implanted cochlear implant. Envoy Medical's fully implanted technology includes a sensor designed to leverage the natural anatomy of the ear instead of a microphone to capture sound.

The fully implanted Esteem(R) active middle ear hearing device is the only FDA approved, completely internal hearing device designed to improve the hearing of adults diagnosed with moderate to severe sensorineural hearing loss. Instead of a microphone, the Esteem device uses a novel sensor to leverage the natural anatomy of the ear to capture sound and convert it into electrical signals that are used by the implant to address hearing loss. The Esteem implant has no externally-worn components required for daily use which allows for“invisible hearing,” the potential for 24/7 hearing, and removing many limitations of hearing aids. The Esteem implant is available in the U.S. through FDA PMA approval. It is not currently covered by Medicare or Medicaid, and is not widely covered by private insurers. For more information, visit the company's website at .

