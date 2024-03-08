Miningnewsbreaks Why Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Aston Bay (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF) is a Canadian minerals exploration company focused on exploring high-grade copper and gold deposits in North America.“The company owns the Storm Copper Project and the Seal Zinc Deposit in Nunavut, Canada, and is currently exploring the Buckingham Gold Vein and critical metals prospects in central Virginia. Aston Bay is also in the advanced stages of negotiation on other properties with high-grade critical minerals potential in these areas. The company believes in responsible exploration and carries out its work programs to the highest standards of social responsibility, environmental stewardship and health and safety,” a recent article reads.“The high-grade Storm Copper Deposit is located 112 kilometers south of the community of Resolute Bay, Nunavut, on western Somerset Island, just south of the past-producing Polaris Pb-Zn Mine. The property comprises 173 contiguous mining claims, including the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc projects, covering an area of approximately 541,795 acres. The property has good access to established shipping lanes, and the landscape provides favorable conditions for development of roads and a protected deep-water port. Exploration is supported through excellent infrastructure in the nearby hamlet of Resolute Bay... The gold-bearing system at the Buckingham County Gold Project in Virginia lies within a belt hosting past producing mines, current gold mines and advanced gold explorations, stretching from Georgia, the Carolinas, Virginia, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.”

Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade copper and gold deposits in Virginia, USA, and Nunavut, Canada. The company is led by CEO Thomas Ullrich with exploration in Virginia directed by the company's advisor, Don Taylor, the 2018 Thayer Lindsley Award winner for his discovery of the Taylor Pb-Zn-Ag Deposit in Arizona. The company is currently exploring the high-grade Buckingham Gold Vein in central Virginia and is in advanced stages of negotiation on other lands with high-grade copper potential in the area. Aston Bay is 100% owner of the Storm Project property, which hosts the Storm Copper Project and the Seal Zinc Deposit and has been optioned to American West Metals Limited. For more information, visit the company's website at .

