Martin Quickest As Marquez, Acosta Shine In Tricky Weather

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Marc Marquez ended Free Practice 2 for the Qatar Airways MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar at the top of the pile with Jorge Martin quickest in combined standings at the end of session on Friday.

The session at the Lusail International Circuit was originally meant to be the practice session for MotoGP with the top 10 progressing to Q2 slots in today's qualifying. However, with rainfall earlier on in the day, practice was moved to today morning, with Free Practice 2 taking place last night instead. This means practice will take place today at 1:40pm local time and will decide the Q2 slots in a 45-minute session.

It's not the first time heavy rain has been a factor at the Lusail circuit, with the 2009 event being famously moved to a Monday and qualifying cancelled in 2017. It became the first time that a motorcycle grand prix has officially ridden under floodlights in the rain. It was a slow start to the session, but all riders eventually ventured out onto the Lusail Circuit.

Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing) ended the session fastest, setting a 2:06.544 in tricky conditions. Behind Marquez were both Red Bull Tech3 machines of Augusto Fernandez and Pedro Acosta rounding out the top three. Acosta ended the day adding to his MotoGP experience In mixed conditions. In fourth place was Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Jack Miller who was a further 0.325 behind. Following Miller was Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) who rounded out the top five.

Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Racing) was the top Aprilia, ending his day in sixth place, just 0.039 behind Binder. Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) set a 2:07.436, earning his way into seventh. Fabio Di Giannantonio was in eighth in his first weekend with the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team. Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGPTM) ended Friday in ninth place ahead of Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) who rounded out the top 10 for FP2.

Defending champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) was outside the top 10, ending FP2 in 12th position. His Championship rival, Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Ducati) was behind in 18th position, ahead of Aprilia Racing's Aleix Espargaro.

In the overall results, it was Martin who ended the day fastest, leading from Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) and rookie sensation Pedro Acosta who stole headlines on Friday. Marc Marquez ended his day in fourth position overall, finishing ahead of South African Brad Binder.

Zarco ended a tricky day in Qatar in sixth position, 0.303 from the top spot – finishing the day in front of Enea Bastianini. Fabio Di Giannantonio placed his VR46 Ducati in eighth, ahead of Miller and reigning Bagnaia.

Speaking later, Bagnaia said:“For sure it was not the first day I was expecting but unluckily we didn't have the maximum or best feeling ever on the bike. The bike was working well but there was something that was not working well. I'm not happy overall but we know that our potential is much higher and we can fight for the top positions. My feeling was not the best.”

Bagnaia admitted he can rely on his 'normal' setting to try and generate more performance which is his aim heading into today's action-packed qualifying and sprint race day. Hoping to be further forward, Bagnaia said:“We know the setting perfectly and we know where our potential is. I'm expecting to have a good feeling overall, tomorrow. The condition of this FP2 practice in the wet will not be the best for the sand but we try to be in the top ten.”

Meanwhile, Martin who made the perfect start to his 2024 campaign by leading opening practice said:“We are all so tight. It was a nice day, but we did a lot of laps during the tests, so everything is already prepared. I think we don't have to change a lot the bike.”

Martin was only 18th in the wet, opting not to take risks but also suffering some vision problems from the dirty water.“I feel it was a nice decision [to delay direct Qualifying 2 access until Saturday], it was too risky to try to push with those conditions. Also, it wasn't counting, so it made no sense,” said the Pramac Ducati rider.

“I just tried to understand the situation, but I struggled a bit to make the tyres work and also to see. Maybe it was screen or helmet. But we will give the feedback and next time we will be faster. Hopefully tomorrow is dry. We will try to be fast tomorrow morning, then in qualifying and do a great Sprint race.”

