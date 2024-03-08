Saluki Dogs Race Final Saturday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) After an exciting qualifying round last Saturday, the final of the 14th International Championship of the Qatari Society of Al-Gannas for Saluki dogs racing (2024) is taking place this evening at Sbkhat Marmi at the Sealine Area.

Participants advanced to the final after competing in three groups, with five Salukis qualifying from each group, securing the top five positions in each race category.

Champions from Qatar and the GCC countries are participating in the championship, showcasing strong performances in the qualifiers.

The championship organisers conducted a draw among the finalists to determine the positions and order of the Salukis at the starting line.

The race distance is 2km, fully fenced for the safety of the participants.

