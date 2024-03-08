Moehe Organises 'Young Journalist' Course

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) organised for the second consecutive year the 'Young Journalist' course in partnership with Al Jazeera Media Institute to strengthen students' abilities in all aspects and benefit them with the experiences of local institutions.

Two groups (girls and boys) of middle and high school students partook in the Young Journalist course. The course's details and conditions were provided to all government schools and the schools then gave the names of the students that met the conditions.

