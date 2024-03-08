Kotex®, She's The First Announce Partnership To Champion Women And Girls

(MENAFN- 3BL) For the Kotex® She Can Initiative , #ProgressFeelsLike everyone working together to end period stigmas and remove barriers to champion women and girls everywhere.

On this International Women's Day, we're happy to announce a partnership with our Kotex® brand and She's the First to promote access to education in schools and communities and open doors for women and girls to gain equal opportunities.

Since She Can's inception five years ago, Kotex® and its partners WASH United , Plan International and Girl Up have impacted 100 million lives globally around menstrual hygiene management, access and education and fighting period stigmas. We're excited that She's the First has joined the Kotex® mission, and we're looking forward to seeing the advancements we make together for women and girls.

About Kimberly-Clark:

