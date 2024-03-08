Docusign, Gap Rise Costco, Marvell Fall, Friday, 3/8/2024

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:Costco Wholesale Corp., down $60.03 to 56 warehouse club operator's fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts Technology Inc., down $9.67 to 42 chipmaker gave investors a disappointing financial forecast Inc., down $28.59 to 42 database platform's earnings and revenue forecasts fell short of analysts' expectations Inc., up $2.41 to 97 provider of electronic signature technology beat analysts' fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts Inc., up $1.59 to 92 clothing chain reported strong fourth-quarter financial results Corp., down 41 cents to 71 drug developer's fourth-quarter loss was much bigger than analysts expected & Wesson Brands, Inc., up $3.95 to 39 firearm maker beat analysts' fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $15.61 to 36 biotechnology company's ALS drug failed to meet its key treatment goals in a study.

MENAFN08032024007365015876ID1107954753