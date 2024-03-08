Weather Update: Rain, Snow Alert Issued Over Western Himalayan Region Till 14 March. Check IMD Forecast Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall or snowfall over Western Himalayan Region from 11th to 14th March. The weather office has also predicted isolated to scattered rainfall over adjoining plains on 12th to 14th March. The weather office has also stated that hot and humid weather will prevail over Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala during next 2 days alertIn Himachal Pradesh, more than 360 roads, including three National Highways remained closed following snow and rain for the last few days. The Shimal MeT office has predicted a wet spell from 10 March. According to the meteorological department, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of March 10, PTI has reported.

As per IMD, isolated light to moderate rainfall or snowfall has been predicted over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh on 10th March while scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning has been predicted over the region during 11th-14th March today, IMD has predicted dry weather in districts of Uttarakhand. However, the weather office predicted isolated light to moderate rainfall or snowfall over Uttarakhand during 11th-14th March Rainfall alertSpeaking of rainfall activity, isolated to scattered rainfall has been predicted over Punjab during 12-14 March; over Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh on 13 and 14 March addition to this, IMD has also predicted isolated rainfall over Odisha during 8th-10th March and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 9th March North East India, IMD has issued an alert for light rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 13th and 14th March weather todayAs per RWFC Delhi, partly cloudy skies with strong surface winds reaching speeds of 25-35 kilometres per hour has been predicted. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to settle at around 11 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital settled in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 146 at 7.30 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

