Interview: Women In Gaza Experience“Extreme Tragic Conditions,” Says Arab Official

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Mac 9 (NNN-XINHUA) – Hend Al-Shalqani, manager of the Researches and Studies Department, at the Arab Women Organisation, affiliated with the Arab League, expressed concerns about the dire situation faced by women in the war-torn Gaza Strip, on the International Women's Day, yesterday.

“Women in Gaza experience extreme tragic conditions. Sounds of armed conflicts and their gloomy impacts on women and children are heard in the Arab region,” she said, during an interview in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

Al-Shalqani emphasised the plight of women in the Gaza Strip, who have been living in horrors of killings, displacement, and starvation, since the Israel-Hamas conflict erupted in Oct last year. She also highlighted the shortages of necessities such as food, water, and medicine, saying that, women in Gaza now face an increasing threat of death.

In a press release issued on Mac 1, UN Women estimated that 9,000 women have been reportedly killed by Israeli forces, since the conflict erupted five months ago. However, the figure is likely to be higher, as many more women are believed to be dead under the rubble.

Al-Shalqani added, the dire conditions faced by women are not confined to Gaza alone, but also encompass the West Bank and Jerusalem, where instances of abuse and raids are reported.

According to her, the Arab Women Organisation was among the first bodies to promptly communicate with international agencies, such as, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the United Nations Human Rights Council, and other UN agencies, to urge a halt to the Israeli regime's“aggression,” facilitate the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid, and prevent the collective punishment, killings, and forced displacement of Palestinians.

The official underscored the importance of collective efforts by the international community, to address the current challenges faced by women affected by armed conflicts.

She cautioned that, women are among the most affected groups by conflicts and displacement, noting that, they often face egregious violations during these crises, and the rise of negative phenomena, such as early marriages and the lack of education.– NNN-XINHUA

