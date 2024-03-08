Twelve Regions Start Spring Sowing Campaign Across Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Twelve regions across Ukraine have already started the sowing of spring grain and leguminous crops.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“As of March 7, 2024, a total of 68 thousand hectares were sown across Ukraine, including 4.3 thousand hectares with wheat, 38.9 thousand hectares with barley, 23.3 thousand hectares with peas, and 1.5 thousand hectares with oats,” the report states.

Farmers from the Odesa region took the lead, having sown 33 thousand hectares, including 0.5 thousand hectares with wheat, 17.5 thousand hectares with barley, 14.3 thousand hectares with peas, and 0.7 hectares with oats.

In the Mykolaiv region, a total of 0.7 thousand hectares were sown with wheat, 11.5 thousand hectares with barley, 6 thousand hectares with peas, and 0.2 hectares with oats.

A total of 0.8 thousand hectares were sown with wheat in the Ternopil region, as well as 4.3 thousand hectares with barley and 0.7 thousand hectares with peas.

Meanwhile, in the Khmelnytskyi region, a total of 2.2 thousand hectares were sown with barley and 0.3 thousand hectares with oats.

Additionally, a total of 1.8 thousand hectares were sown with wheat in the Vinnytsia region, as well as 0.4 thousand hectares with barley and 1.2 thousand hectares with peas.

A reminder that, in cooperation with the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) will provide spring wheat seeds to small and medium-sized farm enterprises and agricultural producers with land plots ranging from 10 to 500 hectares in area. In general, the aid will be provided to 1,500 farmers from the Chernihiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia regions, primarily those whose cultivated lands are situated not far from the frontline areas.

Photo:

pixabay