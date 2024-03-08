Foreign Ministry Recalls Role Of Jordanian Female Diplomats, Ministry Employees

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 8 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates recalled the contributions made by female diplomats and ministry staff from Jordan, who skillfully represented their country in all international forums.The ministry said, in a statement on Friday in honor of International Women's Day, that women's accomplishments and valuable contributions to the advancement of Jordanian diplomacy are deserving of recognition. We applaud their innovation in fostering growth and success, emphasizing the importance of Jordanian women in diplomacy, and recognizing their excellence as well as their contributions to and accomplishments in Jordanian foreign policy.