Ukraine, Türkiye Sign Agreement On Electronic Information Exchange System Between Customs Services

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Istanbul, an agreement was signed between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye on the establishment of an electronic preliminary information exchange system regarding goods and vehicles moved between the two countries.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine.

In the presence of the leaders of both states, the document was signed by Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and Minister of Trade of the Republic of Türkiye Omer Bolat,

According to the document, Ukraine's State Customs Service of and Türkiye's Ministry of Trade will exchange information.

Based on the agreement, an electronic preliminary information exchange system will be created, facilitating the exchange of predefined datasets in electronic form.

The information received by the customs authorities of both parties will contribute to accelerating the movement of goods and vehicles across the borders of both states, as well as combating customs violations.

As Ukrinform reported, a meeting between the Presidents of Türkiye and Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, took place at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul.