Nearly 60 Ukrainians And Their Family Members Evacuated From Gaza Strip To Egypt

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On March 7-8, 59 Ukrainian citizens and their family members were evacuated from Gaza to Egypt.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR).

"On March 7-8, another stage of evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from the Gaza Strip took place. Through the Rafah border crossing, 59 Ukrainian citizens and their family members (15 children, 37 women, 8 men) were evacuated to Egypt," the intelligence said.

As noted, thanks to the efforts of representatives of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine and diplomats of the Ukrainian embassies in Israel and Egypt, the evacuation was successful. The citizens have been accommodated in a hotel in Egypt and will be transported to Ukraine soon.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on October 7, Hamas attacked Israel, killing and kidnapping both military and civilians. Israel responded by shelling terrorist bases in the Gaza Strip.

A seven-day pause in hostilities led to the release of about a hundred hostages held by Hamas in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinian prisoners in Israel, and facilitated the access of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army "resumed full-scale hostilities" after the Hamas group violated the ceasefire agreement.