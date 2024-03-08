Ukraine, Türkiye Presidents Discuss Food Security

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the issue of food security during a bilateral meeting.
According to Ukrinform, the President of Ukraine told this to journalists following the meeting.
“We discussed the issue of food security. This is what makes the Black Sea region one of the most important contributors to global stability. The Ukrainian maritime corridor is operating with continued efficiency and almost 30 million tonnes of cargo have passed through the corridor,” Zelensky said.
The President of Ukraine also thanked Turkish partners for their continued cooperation.
As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is in Türkiye on an official visit on March 8.
