More Than 45,000 Women Serve In Ukraine's Armed Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are currently 45,587 women serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

These are the data provided by the Military Media Centre on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"As of January 2024, there are 45,587 servicewomen in the Ukrainian army, which is 2,108 more than in October 2023. Among them, 13,487 have the status of combatants," the report says.

According to the Military Media Centre, more than 4,000 women are currently serving in the areas of hostilities.

As of 2024, the total number of women working and serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine is over 62,000.

As reported, the International Day for Women's Rights and International Peace is celebrated on March 8.