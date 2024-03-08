Building Collapse In N. Egypt Killed Four

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Mac 9 (NNN-MENA) – Four people were killed and two others injured, in a residential building collapse yesterday, in Egypt's northern city of Alexandria, Egypt's state-run Ahram Online news website reported.

Police, civil protection units and ambulances were sent to the scene, and the injured people have been hospitalised, Ahram reported.

Video footage recorded by a local resident showed only parts of the first floor of the three-storey building remained after the accident.

Sahar Shaaban, an engineer with the municipal authority of Alexandria, said that, the building was old, and orders had been issued for the demolition of the upper two floors.

Local police have initiated an investigation into the accident, Ahram added.– NNN-MENA