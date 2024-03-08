Three Members Of Lebanon Resistance Killed In Israeli Attacks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, March 8 (KUNA) -- Lebanon's resistance said Friday that three of its fighters were killed in air and missile attacks by the Israeli occupation force.

The resistance targeted gatherings of Israeli soldiers and vehicles to the east of Al-Samaqa site, in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kafr Shuba, with missiles and artillery, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported.

It also pointed to the targeting of some other sites of Israeli soldiers in some parts with missiles, the agency noted.

Meanwhile, Israel's warplanes carried out three air raids with five missiles on the vicinity of Khallet Warda, in Aita al-Shaab town, it stated.

Since Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, southern borders of Lebanon have been witnessing militray confrontations between the Israeli occupation forces and the Lebanese resistance. (end)

