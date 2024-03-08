US Sanctions Contributors To Russian Malign Activities In CAR

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 8 (KUNA) -- The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned on Friday two companies - one in Russia and one in the Central African Republic (CAR) - for their efforts in advancing Russia's malign activities in CAR.

"Today's targets have played an important role enabling the Private Military Company 'Wagner' (Wagner Group) and, by extension, the activities of the Russian Federation," according to a statement from the Dept.

"Those designated sought monetary gain from illicit natural resource extraction and provided material and financial support to the Wagner Group and other organizations associated with the enterprise of Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the former Wagner Group owner who died in August 2023 in a plane explosion in Russia," the statement noted.

"Russia has sought to leverage these Wagner-affiliated companies in its efforts both to secure additional revenue from abroad and to advance its interests in Africa, often at the expense of the host countries, their institutions, and their citizens," said Under-Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson.

"The United States remains focused on disrupting the networks that enable Russia's illicit and destabilizing activities in Africa," he added.

As a result of today's action, all property and interests in property of the designated persons described above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC.

In addition, any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. (end)

