US Jobs Grow In Feb. Despite Rise In Unemployment Rate

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 8 (KUNA) -- Data from the US Department of Labor show that job growth totaled 275,000 in February but unemployment rate rose to 3.9 percent.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 275,000 for the month while the jobless rate moved higher to 3.9 percent, a report from the Dept. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Friday.

Wall Street had been looking for 198,000 new jobs and unemployment at 3.7 percent.

Downward revisions to December and January reduced initial estimates by 167,000 jobs.

Wages rose just 0.1 percent on the month, one-tenth of a percentage point below the estimate, and were up 4.3 percent from a year ago.

Health care led with 67,000 new jobs. Government again was a big contributor, with 52,000, while restaurants and bars added 42,000.

Job creation topped expectations in February, but the unemployment rate moved higher and employment growth from the previous two months wasn't nearly as hot as initially reported.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 275,000 for the month while the jobless rate moved higher to 3.9 percent, according to report.

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for payroll growth of 198,000.

February was a step higher in growth from January, which saw a steep downward revision to 229,000, from the initially reported 353,000.

Job growth in December also was revised down to 290,000 from 333,000, bringing the two-month total to 167,000 fewer jobs than initially reported.

Hailing the February job report, President Joe Biden said, "The great American comeback continues."

"Last night, I put forward my vision for America's future: one where we build the economy from the middle out and the bottom up, where we invest in all Americans, and where the middle class has a fair shot and we leave no one behind," he said in a statement.

"Three years ago, I inherited an economy on the brink. Now, our economy is the envy of the world.

"We added 275,000 jobs last month-nearly 15 million since I took office. Unemployment has been under four percent for the longest stretch in more than 50 years," President Biden noted.

"Wages keep going up. Inflation keeps coming down. And I'm taking action to continue lowering costs by taking on Big Pharma, getting rid of hidden junk fees, and making housing more affordable.

"Across the country, the American people are writing the greatest comeback story never told. The days of trickle-down are over," he added. (end)

rsr









MENAFN08032024000071011013ID1107954466