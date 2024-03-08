US, Jordanian Air Forces Airdrop Aid Into N. Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 8 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command and the Royal Jordanian Air Force conducted a combined humanitarian assistance airdrop into Northern Gaza on Friday, March 8, to provide essential relief to civilians in Gaza affected by the ongoing conflict.

The combined, joint operation, conducted at approximately 1:30 p.m. (Gaza time), included Jordanian provided meals, according to a statement from the CENTCOM.

A US Air Force C-130 aircraft dropped over 11,500 meal equivalents, providing life-saving humanitarian assistance in Northern Gaza, to enable civilian access to critical aid.

The Department of Defense humanitarian airdrops contribute to ongoing US and partner-nation government efforts to alleviate human suffering.

These airdrops are part of a sustained effort, and we continue to plan follow on aerial deliveries, the statement added.

Commenting on press reports that the US air drops resulted in two civilian deaths among the Palestinians, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said those reports are false as "we've confirmed that all of our aid bundles landed safely on the ground." (end)

