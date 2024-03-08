GCC Honors Two Inspiring Kuwaiti Women

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, March 8 (KUNA) -- The Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council honored Secretary-General of Kuwait Women's Cultural and Social Society Ghada Al-Ghanem and the first head of the GCC Mission to the European Union (2006-2017) Ambassador Amal Al-Hamad as leaders of GCC action.

A ceremony was held on Friday under the slogan of "inspiring Gulf woman," with GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi attending alongside with a number of diplomats, public figures and female leaderships.

Speaking at the function, Al-Budaiwi extolled the Gulf women for the great roles they play in all aspects of life and the achievements they made on the regional and international arenas.

He expressed hope that the Gulf women will add more achievements in the future, renewing the support of the GCC to the empowerment of females in the coming decade.

The ceremony features a documentary on the achievements of the honored celebrities and a dialogue on "Gulf woman from empowerment to inspiration." (end)

kns









MENAFN08032024000071011013ID1107954464