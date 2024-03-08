Kuwait Voices Support For Int'l Efforts To Stop Israeli Aggression Against Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, March 8 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Delegate to UN Organizations in Vienna Talal Al-Fassam expressed on Friday Kuwait's support for all noble efforts exerted by sisterly and friendly countries to bring to halt the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip.

In a statement delivered before a special session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors on the Israeli nuclear capabilities, Al-Fassam reminded the participants that the IAEA board meetings are held amid dangerous developments in the Middle East region as a result of the genocidal Israeli occupation war against the Palestinian people.

Procrastination and lack of respect for international laws, conventions, and resolutions are not new practices to the occupying Israeli entity, he said.

"This behavior is the main reason why the international community continues to follow with concern the issue of Israel's nuclear capabilities," Ambassador Al-Fassam clarified.

He pointed to Israel's reluctance to implement all UN resolutions related to the establishment of a Middle East zone free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction.

"Despite the commitment of all countries in the Middle East region to the Non-Proliferation Treaty and to implementing the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement, Israel refuses to subject all its nuclear facilities to the IAEA comprehensive safeguards system," Ambassador Al-Fassam said.

He added that Israel also continues to reject all initiatives or to take any serious steps in this regard.

He reiterated that the IAEA is the international agency responsible for implementing the comprehensive safeguards system and ensuring the peacefulness of nuclear programs of all states.

Accordingly, the Kuwaiti Ambassador asked the IAEA Director General to keep the issue of "Israeli nuclear capabilities" under discussion by the agency policy-making bodies.

Ambassador Al-Fassam called on the IAEA to take the necessary steps to press the occupying Israeli entity to immediately join the Non-Proliferation Treaty and subject all its nuclear facilities to the IAEA comprehensive safeguards system. (end)

