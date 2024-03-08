UN Security Council Calls For Cessation Of Hostilities In Sudan In Ramadan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, March 8 (KUNA) -- The UN Security Council approved a draft resolution, urging the warring parties in Sudan to honor the values of the holy month of Ramadan, halt the fighting and prepare the ground for durable, negotiated solution.

The draft, tabled to the council by the United Kingdom nearly one year into the civil war in Sudan, was backed by 14 members with Russia abstaining.

The resolution calls for removing all obstacles on the road to humanitarian action and ensuring safe, immediate and unhindered delivery of assistance in keeping with the provisions of the international humanitarian law.

It reminded the parties to the conflict of their obligations under the Jeddah Declaration to protect civilian life and property.

It asks UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy for Sudan Ramtane Lamamra to use his good offices and resume the peace effort in coordination with the concerned parties and neighboring countries.

The fighting, which broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on April 15 last year, has claimed at least 13,000 lives and 33,000 injuries. (end)

ast









MENAFN08032024000071011013ID1107954462