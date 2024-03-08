Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3141264 KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Interior announces the arrest of three people for attempting to smuggle 3.750 million Lyrica pills into Kuwait.

3141265 GAZA -- A Kuwaiti medical team enters Gaza Strip through Egypt's Rafah border crossing to help save the lives of Palestinian victims of the ongoing Israeli offensive.

3141288 WASHINGTON -- The US Central Command and the Royal Jordanian Air Force conduct a combined humanitarian assistance airdrop into Northern Gaza.

3141270 BRUSSELS -- The European Union condemns the Israeli plans for expanding the illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian West Bank.

3141294 NEW YORK -- The UN Security Council approves a draft resolution, urging the warring parties in Sudan to halt the fighting in the holy month of Ramadan. (end)

gb









MENAFN08032024000071011013ID1107954461