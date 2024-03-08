Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3141264 KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Interior announces the arrest of three people for attempting to smuggle 3.750 million Lyrica pills into Kuwait.
3141265 GAZA -- A Kuwaiti medical team enters Gaza Strip through Egypt's Rafah border crossing to help save the lives of Palestinian victims of the ongoing Israeli offensive.
3141288 WASHINGTON -- The US Central Command and the Royal Jordanian Air Force conduct a combined humanitarian assistance airdrop into Northern Gaza.
3141270 BRUSSELS -- The European Union condemns the Israeli plans for expanding the illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian West Bank.
3141294 NEW YORK -- The UN Security Council approves a draft resolution, urging the warring parties in Sudan to halt the fighting in the holy month of Ramadan. (end)
gb
MENAFN08032024000071011013ID1107954461
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.