Glenn Wilkins - Friday, March 8, 2024
EV, Mainstreet at 52-Week Highs on News EV Nickel Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 71 cents Friday. EV announced the Company has upsized its previously announced private placement of flow-through common shares from $3,500,000 to $5,119,750.
Mainstreet Equity Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $178.16 Friday. Mainstreet announced the results of the annual meeting of shareholders held on March 7. The Meeting had a very strong shareholder turnout with holders of approximately 83% of the issued and outstanding common shares represented in person or by proxy. Navjeet (Bob) Dhillon, Joseph Amantea, Ron Anderson, Karanveer Dhillon, Richard Grimaldi and John Irwin were re-elected to the board of directors
Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.45 Friday. No news stories available today.
Aecon Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $17.07 Friday. No news stories available today.
Athabasca Oil Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.21 Friday. No news stories available today.
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $56.51 Friday. No news stories available today.
Bedford Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 97 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
CCL Industries Inc. (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $72.92 Friday. No news stories available today.
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (T) hit a new 52-week high of $26.90 Friday. No news stories available today.
Clarke Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $20.06 Friday. No news stories available today.
CES Energy Solutions Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.72 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Celestica Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $63.43 Friday. No news stories available today.
Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T) hit a new 52-week high of $66.81 Friday. No news stories available today.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $121.69 Friday. No news stories available today.
Chartwell Retirement Residences CSH) hit a new 52-week high of $12.23 Friday. No news stories available today.
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.39 Friday. No news stories available today.
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 75 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
Calibre Mining Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.76 Friday. No news stories available today.
Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.62 Friday. No news stories available today.
DRI Healthcare Trust DHT) hit a new 52-week high of $16.38 Friday. No news stories available today.
Canoe EIT Income Fund EIT) hit a new 52-week high of $13.51 Friday. No news stories available today.
Firan Technology Group Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.94 Friday. No news stories available today.
Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 74 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
Haivision Systems Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.26 Friday. No news stories available today.
Hemisphere Energy Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.53 Friday. No news stories available today.
Intrepid Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 78 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $148.78 Friday. No news stories available today.
Montage Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.10 Friday. No news stories available today.
Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund MDS) hit a new 52-week high of $12.60 Friday. No news stories available today.
