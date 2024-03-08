(MENAFN- Baystreet) CIBC at 52-week High on News

CIBC at 52-week High on News







EV, Mainstreet at 52-Week Highs on News EV Nickel Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 71 cents Friday. EV announced the Company has upsized its previously announced private placement of flow-through common shares from $3,500,000 to $5,119,750.Mainstreet Equity Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $178.16 Friday. Mainstreet announced the results of the annual meeting of shareholders held on March 7. The Meeting had a very strong shareholder turnout with holders of approximately 83% of the issued and outstanding common shares represented in person or by proxy. Navjeet (Bob) Dhillon, Joseph Amantea, Ron Anderson, Karanveer Dhillon, Richard Grimaldi and John Irwin were re-elected to the board of directorsAmaroq Minerals Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.45 Friday. No news stories available today.Aecon Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $17.07 Friday. No news stories available today.Athabasca Oil Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.21 Friday. No news stories available today.SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $56.51 Friday. No news stories available today.Bedford Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 97 cents Friday. No news stories available today.CCL Industries Inc. (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $72.92 Friday. No news stories available today.Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (T) hit a new 52-week high of $26.90 Friday. No news stories available today.Clarke Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $20.06 Friday. No news stories available today.CES Energy Solutions Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.72 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Celestica Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $63.43 Friday. No news stories available today.Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T) hit a new 52-week high of $66.81 Friday. No news stories available today.Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $121.69 Friday. No news stories available today.Chartwell Retirement Residences CSH) hit a new 52-week high of $12.23 Friday. No news stories available today.Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.39 Friday. No news stories available today.CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 75 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Calibre Mining Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.76 Friday. No news stories available today.Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.62 Friday. No news stories available today.DRI Healthcare Trust DHT) hit a new 52-week high of $16.38 Friday. No news stories available today.Canoe EIT Income Fund EIT) hit a new 52-week high of $13.51 Friday. No news stories available today.Firan Technology Group Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.94 Friday. No news stories available today.Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 74 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Haivision Systems Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.26 Friday. No news stories available today.Hemisphere Energy Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.53 Friday. No news stories available today.Intrepid Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 78 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $148.78 Friday. No news stories available today.Montage Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.10 Friday. No news stories available today.Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund MDS) hit a new 52-week high of $12.60 Friday. No news stories available today.

